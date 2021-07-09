Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.39). New Relic posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other New Relic news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 65,304.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,946,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.