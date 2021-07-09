Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 344,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,212. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.62.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 91,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

