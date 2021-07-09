Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the highest is $3.41. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

COO traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.48. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

