Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to report sales of $324.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.30 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

