Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce sales of $444.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the lowest is $424.03 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $343.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 59,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

