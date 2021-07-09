Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $46.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.13 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $193.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $233.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

GOOGL opened at $2,500.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,383.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.