Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $46.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $45.84 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,980. The company has a market cap of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

