Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.22. 13,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.37. Generac has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

