Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Hold

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.