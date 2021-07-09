Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Shares of NMI Holdings have outperformed its industry in a year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. NMI has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NMI by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

