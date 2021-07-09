Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

