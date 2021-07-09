Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to Hold

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,169. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

