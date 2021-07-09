Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

