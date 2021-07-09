Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

CVGI stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of -67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 417.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,643 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

