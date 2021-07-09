Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $972.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.96 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.