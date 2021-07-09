Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.52. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $70.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

