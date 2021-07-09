Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Hold

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,349.60 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,644 shares of company stock valued at $36,556,466. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the software’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

