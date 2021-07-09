Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

EVLO opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

