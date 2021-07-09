Zano Reaches Market Cap of $21.71 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Zano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $253,351.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00006045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.95 or 0.99905516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00039243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.87 or 0.01250099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00383688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00382722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006425 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,748,928 coins and its circulating supply is 10,719,428 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

