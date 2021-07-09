ZB Token (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $132.94 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $132.94 million and $1.98 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00882628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005310 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

