ZCore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $974.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $312,309.58 and $974.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,179,757 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

