Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Cap of $848.29 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $848.29 million and $57.42 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00228416 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001417 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.00717283 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,759,142,883 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,675,730 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

