Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $169.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

