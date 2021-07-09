Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $169.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
