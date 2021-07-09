ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $25,216.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00119662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.36 or 0.99999428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00942131 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.