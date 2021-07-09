Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $17.65 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

