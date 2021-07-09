Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock valued at $78,370,241. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Shares of ZM opened at $386.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.