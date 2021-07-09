ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 108,939 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 108,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $5,636,503.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00.

ZI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,296.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

