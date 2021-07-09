zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €320.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on zooplus in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €233.50 ($274.71).

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 opened at €273.00 ($321.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €249.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €282.00 ($331.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.