ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $953,434.10 and $52,608.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00121067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00164138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,410.39 or 1.00171670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.00952561 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

