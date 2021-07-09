Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $235.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $231.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,250,682 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.