ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 174,070 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,860,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 809.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 58,073 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $15,724,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $1,415,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 94,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,286. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

