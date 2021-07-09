ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 174,070 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,860,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 809.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 58,073 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $15,724,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $1,415,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 94,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,286. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
