ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.99. 41,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,286. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

