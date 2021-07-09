ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 46.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $184,582.53 and approximately $31.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.00627746 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,809,697,276 coins and its circulating supply is 14,279,776,418 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

