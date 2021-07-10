$0.13 EPS Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

FVRR opened at $240.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -329.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

