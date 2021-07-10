$0.22 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.