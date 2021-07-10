$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

