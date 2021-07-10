$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries also reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

HE stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. 348,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

