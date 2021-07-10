$0.70 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 896,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after buying an additional 244,575 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

