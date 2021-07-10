$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 466,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.50. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

