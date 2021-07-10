-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

CNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 531,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,335. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

