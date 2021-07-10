$1.12 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 281,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.