$1.12 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 281,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.