$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

