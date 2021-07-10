$1.61 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report sales of $1.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.72 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

