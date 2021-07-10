10,366 Shares in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.