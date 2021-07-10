$106.11 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $106.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.11 million and the lowest is $106.10 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $417.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.31. 122,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

