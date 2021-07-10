$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $125.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $125.20 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $522.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,729 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,215. Tenable has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

