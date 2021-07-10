12,718 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.