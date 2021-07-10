1,290,341 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,290,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,781,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

