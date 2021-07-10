136,366 Shares in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

