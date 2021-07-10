13,874 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

